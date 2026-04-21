Russian wounded in shooting at Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico — authorities

MEXICO CITY, April 21. /TASS/. A Russian citizen was wounded in a shooting at the Teotihuacan archaeological site in Mexico, Mexico's Security Secretary Cristobal Castaneda said.

"There are four wounded: two Colombian citizens, one Russian man and one Canadian woman," he said. A video of his speech was posted by the Reforma news outlet on X.

The motives for the crime are still being investigated. "This is preliminary information, but it appears to have been a targeted attack. We do not want to speculate [before the investigation is completed]," Castaneda emphasized. According to him, the identity of the shooter has not yet been established, and forensic experts are working at the scene.

The secretary noted that the situation at the historic complex is currently calm. "The entire archaeological site has been cordoned off," he said. "We currently have around 350 personnel involved, both from the state police and the National Guard, their efforts are coordinated." He added that local authorities are coordinating with the federal government and will provide more information as the investigation progresses.

The wounded Russian citizen is in stable condition, under medical supervision and his life is not in danger, the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Mexico City told TASS.

Earlier, Mexico’s Security Cabinet said an unidentified man opened fire at the Teotihuacan archaeological complex and then took his own life. A Canadian woman was killed in the attack. Mexico’s health authorities said seven people were taken to hospital after the incident, including four with gunshot wounds. Following the incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered a thorough investigation and instructed that all necessary support be provided to the victims and their families.