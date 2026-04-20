Russia's warning about assisting Kiev with drones also applies to Lisbon — Russian embassy

MADRID, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian authorities' warning about a possible escalation due to European countries' assistance to Ukraine with drones also applies to Portugal, according to a statement from the Russian embassy in Lisbon, obtained by TASS.

"On April 19, during a visit to France, Portuguese Minister of National Defense Nuno Melo made it clear that Moscow's warning about a possible escalation due to the supply of European drones to Ukraine allegedly does not apply to his country," the embassy said. "We can assure you that this is not the case." "Lisbon bears full responsibility for the EU's anti-Russian policy," the embassy added. "National defense companies Tekever and Beyond Vision openly cooperate with the Kiev regime."

"Private initiatives to assemble UAVs for the Ukrainian armed forces are also being implemented on Portuguese territory," the embassy noted. "Therefore, the list of measures to support Ukraine announced by Minister Melo – financial assistance, arms supplies, and personnel training – is not exhaustive."

"Just as s is the list of European companies producing drones and components presented by the Russian Ministry of Defense," the embassy concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published the names and addresses of European companies producing UAVs for strikes on Russian territory, as well as foreign companies manufacturing components.

For example, in Spain, components for the UAVs Kiev uses to strike Russia, including receivers for space radio navigation signals, are manufactured in Madrid. In Italy, production is in progress at four facilities, including one in Venice. In Germany, piston engines are manufactured in Hanau. In the Czech Republic, production is located in Prague, in Israel, in Haifa and Or Yehuda, and in Turkey, in Ankara and Yalova. In addition to engines and receivers, several factories produce cellular network modules and carbon fiber for airframes.