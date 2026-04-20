Conductor Stadler dies on board plane that urgently landed in Romania

ST. PETERSBURG, April 20. /TASS/. People's Artist of Russia, Artistic Director of the Petersburg Concert and Chief Conductor of the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Sergey Stadler has died on board a plane going from St. Petersburg to Istanbul, which urgently landed in Bucharest, a source in city's culture committee told TASS.

"Sergey Stadler died on board a St. Petersburg- Istanbul plane that landed urgently in Romania," the source said.

Sergey Stadler is a world-renowned musician, an outstanding violinist, conductor, and teacher. City Governor Alexander Beglov expressed his condolences over the death of the artist.