US, Cuba discuss island’s economic reforms — NewsNation journalist

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. Economic reforms in Cuba were among the issues discussed during recent talks between US and Cuban officials, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer reported, citing an anonymous US State Department official.

"Specific topics discussed included: <...> Cuba’s need to make significant economic and governance reforms to enhance competitiveness, attract foreign investment, and allow private sector-led growth," she wrote on X.

According to Meyer, US representatives also proposed allowing the Starlink satellite communications system to operate in Cuba.

Earlier, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry official confirmed that a meeting with US representatives had taken place on the island. The American delegation included assistant secretaries of state, while the Cuban delegation comprised officials at the deputy foreign minister level.