Trump denies Israel pushed him into war with Iran

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has denied that it was Israel that convinced him to go to war with Iran.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," he wrote on Truth Social.

"And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!"

According to his forecast, "the results in Iran will be amazing."

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the American president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of failed talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance. The new negotiations are assumed to take place on April 21.