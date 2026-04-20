MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The electoral victory of the Progressive Bulgaria party of Rumen Radev testifies to the fatigue of society from Russophobia to the detriment of national interests, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party, said.

"The victory of Radev's party marks a series of early parliamentary elections and speaks to the obvious fatigue of society from a Russophobic course to the detriment of national interests," he wrote on Max.

Slutsky added that the fragmentation of "sovereigntists," consisting of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Hungary, is growing in Europe. This, according to him, is a response to the "aggressively militaristic appetites of the EU leadership, which is deliberately pushing the Europeans into a military confrontation with Russia."