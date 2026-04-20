Iran crisis to dominate world politics for months, if not years to come — Politico

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. The Iran crisis will dominate global politics for months, if not years to come, said newspaper Politico.

"It now looks certain the fallout will dominate world politics for months - perhaps years - to come," it wrote, commenting on the course of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"Across Europe, Asia and Africa, governments are preparing for a sustained energy shock, with related fallout likely to include jet fuel shortages, food scarcity and spiralling inflation. Any optimism of a swift resolution to the crisis has long since dissipated, and around the world authorities are starting to recommend short-and long-term shifts - fuel efficiencies, homeworking, cheaper public transport, investment in (Chinese-built) renewable energy sources," the story says.

It also indicates that the political strategies of the ruling Republican Party, in fact, are waiting for its defeat in the upcoming midterm elections in November if the fuel prices in the country do not decrease.

"The rhetoric around this stuff matters way less than the reality," one person close to the White House said. "It either will be or it won’t be. If we don't see the $3 gallon of gas, we’re gonna get killed."

Currently, the price of a gallon of gasoline averages, according to the American Automobile Association, $4,042. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright admitted last week that gasoline prices may only drop to $3 per gallon next year.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance. It is assumed that new negotiations can take place on April 21.