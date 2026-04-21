MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Whacked out European leaders are actively promoting narratives about a hypothetical war with Moscow, while France and Poland are preparing for joint nuclear exercises, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on his Max channel while discussing whether the US would intervene on behalf of the EU in the event of a conflict with Russia.

The politician questioned whether Article 5 of the Washington Treaty would come into effect and whether Washington would support Europe in such a scenario. "This is by no means an idle question, given that European leaders are actively promoting the idea of war with our country, while France and Poland, as the current leaders of militaristic Russophobia, have even begun preparations for joint nuclear exercises," Medvedev said.

He also noted that UAVs are being manufactured for Kiev in several European countries, a development that has further heightened tensions on the continent.