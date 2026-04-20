Trump says time is not his adversary in situation with Iran

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t think that time is his adversary in the situation surrounding Iran.

"I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the fake news saying that I am under 'pressure' to make a deal. This is not true! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly! Time is not my adversary," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, commenting on contacts with Iran.

"If a deal happens under 'Trump,' it will guarantee peace, security, and safety, not only for Israel and the Middle East, but for Europe, America, and everywhere else. It will be something that the entire world will be proud of!" he wrote in another post.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet clear whether another round of consultations will ultimately be organize, although Washington has signaled its intention to send its negotiating team to the Pakistani capital city. The talks are expected to take place on April 21.