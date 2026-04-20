Israel eliminates two groups of radicals in southern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 20. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force struck two groups of armed radicals in southern Lebanon who approached Israeli troops in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF soldiers identified terrorists in the Bint Jbeil area, who violated the ceasefire understandings by operating within the Forward Defense Area, and approached the soldiers, posing an imminent threat to them. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, acting on the direction of the ground soldiers, subsequently struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat," it said.

"In an additional incident, IDF soldiers identified terrorists in the Litani area who violated the ceasefire understandings by operating within the Forward Defense Area, and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, acting on the direction of the ground soldiers, subsequently struck the terrorists and eliminated them," it added.