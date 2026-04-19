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Military operation in Ukraine

Russian Battlegroup West destroy 121 Ukrainian drones

The Russian military also destroyed four mortars, 19 ground robotic systems, 47 drone control stations, a Starlink terminal and two field ammunition depots

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup West servicemen shot down 48 fixed-wing type drones, 61 heavy quadcopters and 12 loitering munitions of the Ukrainian army, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fighting teams shot down in air 48 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 heavy combat quadcopters, a HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 12 loitering munitions of the enemy," he said.

The Russian military also destroyed four mortars, 19 ground robotic systems, 47 drone control stations, a Starlink terminal and two field ammunition depots, the spokesperson added.

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Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
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