MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup West servicemen shot down 48 fixed-wing type drones, 61 heavy quadcopters and 12 loitering munitions of the Ukrainian army, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fighting teams shot down in air 48 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 heavy combat quadcopters, a HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 12 loitering munitions of the enemy," he said.

The Russian military also destroyed four mortars, 19 ground robotic systems, 47 drone control stations, a Starlink terminal and two field ammunition depots, the spokesperson added.