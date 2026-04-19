Belarus ready for big deal with US, but it needs to be prepared — president

MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. Belarus is ready for a "big deal" with the United States, but it must be prepared to reflect the interests of both countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said in an RT interview.

"Political prisoners, sanctions... that's a trifle. We have much bigger issues. This is the topic of a big deal. As soon as we prepare this at a low level, we are ready to meet with [US President Donald] Trump and sign this agreement," Lukashenko said, noting he is ready for the meeting if the deal reflects both sides’ interests.

Lukashenko suggested Trump could use Minsk to establish relations with Russia. "I would be glad if Donald Trump ultimately saw much more behind our talks and negotiations. Perhaps he is probing a certain position of Belarus, projecting it onto Russia. That would be normal and reasonable," the Belarusian leader noted.

He noted Washington currently has a favorable opportunity to reach an agreement with Moscow, especially during Putin’s presidency. "But you must clearly understand: if you promise, you must deliver," he emphasized. Lukashenko added that despite his willingness to shake Trump’s hand, meeting the US leader is not an end in itself for him. The Belarusian president rejected any "vassal with an emperor" scenario, calling it "the policy of a real president who respects his own people.".