MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky proposes the Ukrainian army serve as Europe’s police force, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Earlier, discussing Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, Zelensky stated that the country very much desires it, but "this must also be the desire of the European Union itself," because "an 800,000-strong Ukrainian army and technology will only strengthen the EU."

"It’s important to understand what he’s proposing. As we see, he’s proposing his army to act as Europe’s gendarme. Both the EU leadership and the war-hungry ‘swine underlings’ need this gendarme, because they believe he will help them retain power. And the mechanism for this retention is as follows: anti-Russian hysteria continues to mount; it’s been repeatedly declared that Russia is waging a war against EU countries, and in response, the opposition is being destroyed, freedoms and rights are being curtailed, repression for dissent is underway, and power remains in the hands of the ‘swine underlings’ and the European bureaucracy," Medvedchuk wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

For the European model of maintaining power, it’s important that the war be somewhere far away, the politician emphasized. "But here, the European ‘swine underlings’ who want war could face a major miscalculation: the conflict could spiral out of control and spread to Europe. After all, Russia has absolutely no interest in EU-funded military action on its borders. Therefore, it makes sense to eliminate the root causes of arms supplies to Ukraine by completely destroying them," the expert noted.