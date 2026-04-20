IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman on relations with Europe, situation on energy markets

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The possibility of dialogue with European countries, the situation on global energy markets, and the conflict in the Middle East were the main topics of the briefing on April 20 by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Kremlin spokesman.

On relations with Europe

- Russia has never rejected dialogue with other countries but it usually finds no reciprocity in Europe: "Russia has never rejected dialogue. On the contrary, we seek dialogue, but oftentimes, this attitude is not reciprocated in Europe."

- Russia believes that "any contradictions and differences in interests can and must be resolved only at the negotiating table."

- The Kremlin considers it premature to speak of any shift in the overall European attitude toward Russia: "I think it is too early to draw any broad conclusions about a shift in the climate across Europe. After all, we are hearing statements of a very different nature coming from Brussels."

- Moscow positively perceives the statements of Bulgaria’s future Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, about the need for pragmatic dialogue with Russia: "Of course, we are impressed by the words of Mr. Radev, who won the elections, and some other European leaders about their readiness to solve problems through dialogue, pragmatic dialogue with Russia."

On energy markets

- Russia "remains a responsible and very important player in global energy markets. The markets are going through challenging times, and, of course, Russian volumes are very difficult to ignore and not take into account."

On Middle East

- The situation in the Middle East remains very fragile and virtually unpredictable: "We see that the situation in the Persian Gulf remains very fragile, practically unpredictable."

- Russia hopes that the negotiation process on the situation in the Middle East will continue and there will be no return to the use of force: "We hope that the negotiation process will continue after all, making it possible to prevent a military scenario from unfolding as it would have far greater negative impact on regional security and the global economy."

- Even as Moscow has not acted as a mediator in negotiations on the Middle East, it is ready to render any assistance, as required, to help the sides reach agreement: "As we have repeatedly stated at various levels, naturally, we are ready to provide any assistance, as required, toward finding a peaceful solution and reaching a corresponding agreement."