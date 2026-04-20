US upgrading bases in Cyprus to create Middle East evacuation hub — AP

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. The United States is funding the modernization of military bases in Cyprus in order to create an evacuation hub for the Middle East region on the island, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Cyprus National Guard spokesperson Paris Samoutis.

According to him, the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, located 229 kilometers from Lebanon’s coast, will get a new heliport that will be capable of accommodating large, Chinook-type transport helicopters for airlifting evacuees from conflict zones. In addition, new port facilities will be built at the base, allowing it to accommodate larger ships, such as frigates, which are larger than the light vessels currently in service with the Cypriot Navy.

The Andreas Papandreou Air Force Base, located in the southwest of the island, will also be expanded. A refueling and maintenance facility will be built there for heavy-lift military transport aircraft, designed to transport personnel and equipment in support of humanitarian missions in the region.

According to the Associated Press, work on the base expansion project will begin in 2027. Exact funding for both projects hasn’t been released as cost assessments are underway. Samoutis said the US has put up 500,000 euros ($588,000) for a development plan that will determine the overall cost of the air base’s expansion to include the new apron.