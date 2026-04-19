MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectile and 274 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense forces shot down 6 guided aerial bombs, a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectile, a Neptune long-range guided missile, and 274 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, Russian troops also struck production workshops and launch preparation sites for long-range UAVs, as well as energy facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, over the past day. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings inflicted damage on energy infrastructure facilities of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, production workshops and launch preparation sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas," the military department reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that units of the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 1,170 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day. Specifically, their losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North amounted to over 165 servicemen; West — up to 200; South — over 200; Center — over 315; East — up to 240; Dnepr — up to 50 soldiers.