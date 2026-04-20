Iranian president calls for resolving conflict with US through diplomacy

TEHRAN, April 20. /TASS/. Continued war will benefit neither Tehran nor Washington, so diplomatic solutions to the conflict have to be found, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"War benefits no one, and while resisting threats, we need to use any reasonable and diplomatic ways to ease tensions. However, being suspicious of the enemy and maintaining vigilance remain a necessity," the presidential press service quoted him as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. It is currently unclear if Washington and Tehran will hold another round of consultations. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.