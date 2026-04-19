Vance to travel to Islamabad for talks with Iran, despite Trump’s statement — media

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. US Vice President will travel to Pakistan for talks with Iran, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, CNN journalist Alayna Treene said.

Trump said earlier that Vance will not take part in the Islamabad talks due to security considerations as the Secret Service cannot "do it on 24 hours notice."

"Things changed," Treene wrote on X, citing an unnamed White House official.

"One thing to note here: Secret Service does not want Vance & POTUS (the president - TASS) in the same place at the same time," she wrote, adding that if Trump decides to travel to Pakistan "should a final deal materialize, it’s likely the VP (vice president - TASS) would need to return to the US first.".