MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A company resident of the Khabarovsk territory of advanced development (TAD) has launched a high-tech line for the production of electronic components and printed circuit boards for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the press service of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev reported.

"A resident of the Khabarovsk territory of advanced development (TAD), which mass-produces small attack and reconnaissance UAVs, has commissioned a modern surface-mount device (SMD) line," the statement reads.

The equipment is designed for the production of electronic components and printed circuit boards, including electronic boards for its own UAVs and modules for drone ground control stations. The new line provides a full cycle of printed circuit board and electronic module assembly. Its launch allows the company to quickly increase production volumes, ensure consistently high product quality, flexibly respond to current challenges and customer requests, reduce dependence on external suppliers, and strengthen its own technological base. The electronic components it produces are designed, among other things, to meet the needs of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"Our guys are now on the front lines. They are defending the country’s independence, fighting for each of us. And we must do everything possible to help them achieve victory more quickly. For this purpose, a special regime has been created in the Far East - the Patriotic TAD. The products of this territory of advanced development residents are being tested on the front, and all feedback from soldiers and commanders is taken into account to make them more effective. We will continue to work to provide our soldiers with the best equipment and gear," Trutnev said.

The company’s production capacity has reached tens of thousands of drones per month. Since 2026, the resident has been actively working on developing new innovative models of the Veles UAV, as well as the localized UAV Soyuz.

According to the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, 132 residents are implementing investment projects in the Khabarovsk territory of advanced development, with an investment volume of over 443.6 billion rubles ($5.86 billion), creating 21,700 jobs. Residents of the Khabarovsk TAD have already invested 374 billion rubles ($4.94 billion) in the region’s economy and created over 13,900 jobs.