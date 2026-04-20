Trump says ready to meet with Iran's leadership

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is open to direct diplomatic contact with Iran's leadership, he told The New York Post in an interview.

"I have no problem meeting them," he said. "If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them."

At the heart of the negotiations, Trump said, is one non-negotiable demand: Iran must abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

"Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple," he said. "There will be no nuclear weapon."

Trump refused to specify what consequences could await Tehran in the event of a refusal or negotiations collapse, especially against the background of the approaching expiration of the truce.

"Well, I don’t want to get into that with you," he said when asked whether the US would escalate measures, such as seizing additional ships tied to Iran. "You can imagine. It wouldn’t be pretty."

Asked whether the US knows who is leading Iran, Trump said: "We have pretty good ideas, and we think we’re dealing with the right people."