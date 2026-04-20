North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises test launch of upgraded ballistic missiles

PYONGYANG, April 20. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised on April 19 test-launches of an upgraded surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11 Ra, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea conducted a test-fire on April 19 to evaluate the power of warhead of the improved surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11 Ra," the agency stated.

Among the officials present during the test launch were also Kim Jong Sik, member of the Central Military Commission of the WPK and First Vice Department Director of the WPK Central Committee, Full General Jang Chang Ha, General Director of the Missile Administration, Lieut. General An Yong Hwan and other officials.

"The purpose of the test-fire is to verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile," KCNA reported. "Five tactical ballistic missiles, launched towards the target area around an island about 136 km away, struck the area of 12.5~13 hectares with the very high density, fully displaying their combat might."

According to the news agency’s report: "Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction over the test results, saying that the development and introduction of different cluster bomb warheads can meet the operational demand of the KPA in a more satisfactory and effective way and that it is of weighty significance in military actions to boost the high-density striking capability to quell a specific target area as well as the high-precision striking capability."

"He appreciated that the technology and records we have acquired and updated today are a valuable result of clearly proving that the organization of a group specializing in research into missile warheads and the five years spent for it were not in vain," KCNA added.