MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Kiev has been actively involving foreigners, including EU nationals, in terrorist activity on Russian soil, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said after a 57-year-old German woman was detained in Pyatigorsk in the Russian North Caucasus.

"Russia’s FSB draws attention to the fact that the Kiev regime has expanded its recruitment of perpetrators of terror attacks by actively involving foreign nationals, including from the European Union, in terrorist activity," according to the FSB.

The female German suicide bomber was caught carrying a powerful explosive device in her backpack toward an agency building. A 29-year-old native of a Central Asian country, a supporter of radical ideology, was tasked with detonating the device by his Ukrainian handlers. Earlier, the woman participated in schemes targeting Russian citizens as a courier.

The Central Asian man has already confessed to plotting the attack, a video released by the FSB showed. "I arrived in Russia in 2012. In April 2026, I contacted an Islamic State (IS - designated a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) mujahid on the Internet, after which I took an oath of allegiance to the Amir. On the Amir’s instructions, I arrived in the city of Pyatigorsk on April 16, 2026, to blow up a female suicide bomber who was carrying explosives to a building belonging to the military," he recounted. The perpetrator said he could not carry out the attack as he was detained. "I plead guilty," he added.