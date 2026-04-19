EU would have unblocked money for Kiev regardless of Orban — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The European Union would have found a way to unblock €90 billion in military aid for Ukraine regardless of whether Viktor Orban remained as Hungarian Prime Minister or not, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"One way or another, they would have found a way to unblock this money. With Orban or without Orban. One should not harbor any illusions in this regard," he said, answering a question about whether the unblocking of funds could worsen relations with the EU.