Split in Islamic world and revival of Nazism in Europe: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Those who are sowing chaos in the Middle East are obviously seeking to split the Islamic world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He also said that the Nazi ideology and practices are being revived in Germany and other countries that joined "Hitler’s hordes."

TASS has summed up the top diplomat’s key statements.

Middle East problems

Chances for establishing a Palestinian state are becoming increasingly scarce: "If you look at the geographical map, chances for creating a Palestinian state are vanishing, while Israel is making official statements that there will never be such a state, only the State of Israel, with expanded borders."

The Gulf crisis will impact the CSTO region as well: "The crisis in the Gulf was triggered by the United States and Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran, the concurrently unfolding war in Lebanon, the expanding hostilities against Syria in a bid to try to split this state again, and, naturally, the utter stagnation aggravating the tragedy of the Palestinian people both in Gaza and the West Bank <…> This cannot but affect our region."

Those cultivating chaos in the Middle East are seeking to split the Islamic world: "No doubt that one of the key goals of those who are seeking to brew this turmoil is to widen the gap in the Islamic world. This is absolutely clear."

Revival of Nazi ideas

Nazi ideas and practices are being revived in Germany and other countries that joined "Hitler’s hordes": "Deplorably, today this ideology and the Nazi practices are being revived, including, unfortunately, in Germany, as well as in those countries that joined Hitler's hordes during the attack on the Soviet Union. They are now attempting to unite under these cursed banners in order to inflict a strategic defeat on our country. This applies to the Baltic states, as well as Finland, not to mention Ukraine."

Europe’s leadership jointly with Vladimir Zelensky want to unite European armies under Nazi flags: "Zelensky has already said that he is ready to take the lead of this new war machine and prepare Europe for another war against Russia, against our country, like it was during World War I, in the Napoleonic and Hitlerite times. Forces are being consolidated. And bearing in mind the fact that the European Union’s leadership describes Zelensky’s actions as advocacy of European values, this can mean only one thing. That they want to consolidate European armies again under Nazi flags. Because Nazism is what Zelensky and his regime are actively practicing."

Russia’s leadership

Russia’s moral leadership in the global arena will be needed more than even when the current crisis is over: "I am convinced that we will preserve our moral leadership in the global arena, which has always been needed. After what we are currently witnessing is over, and I hope this will be relatively soon, our moral leadership will be needed more than ever."

"On this basis, we will actively participate together in the process of developing the contours of the future architecture of equal and indivisible security in the Eurasian space. We view the CSTO as a structure that could become one of the pillars of such security architecture."

New threats

New threats in Eurasia are created by those who are seeking to dominate in the world through wars and threats: "Those who today want to dominate in the world through unleashing wars, killing civilians to intimidate entire nations, they are the ones who create new threats, including to our countries, to our common space."

CSTO vs Western structures

Whereas "the West is increasingly using illegitimate force, neocolonial methods of dictation and plunder, the CSTO countries will remain committed to the norms of international law: "We will not deviate from the universal norms of international law, on the contrary, we will counter attempts to derail them and to impose legal anarchy in global affair."

There is no "baculine discipline" within the CSTO, unlike NATO: "There is no baculine discipline within the CSTO, like the one we see in NATO. I think all of you can confirm this. And now, this heavy-handed discipline has spread to the European Union where Brussels bureaucrats, whom no one ever elected, are demanding that the governments elected by European countries take these or those actions that don’t comply with the established EU norms."