US diplomat says attacks on Iranian power plants will not be war crime

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. Destroying Iran’s power plants and bridges by the United States will not constitute a war crime as Iran uses this infrastructure for dual military purposes, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"Well, all options are on the table, absolutely. Unlike his predecessor, President [Donald] Trump doesn't publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he's not going to do, therefore giving them leverage," he told ABC News when asked whether the US administration is looking at attacking civilian infrastructure in Iran if hostilities resume.

"So, all options are on the table. We could take that infrastructure out relatively easily. The Iranian air defenses have been absolutely decimated," he added.

"And just to get ahead of a lot of the critics and hand-wringing, throwing out irresponsible terms like "war crimes", attacking, destroying infrastructure that has clearly and historically been used for dual military purposes is not a war crime," he stated.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that a US delegation will travel to Islamabad on Monday for talks with Iran. However, he warned that if Tehran rejects a deal with Washington, the United States will knock out all Iranian power plants and bridges.