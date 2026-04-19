US delegation to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for negotiations with Iran — US leader

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. An US delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Monday to participate in negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump announced.

"My representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - they will be there tomorrow evening, for negotiations," he wrote on the Truth Social network.

According to the New York Post, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent the US in the new round of negotiations with Iran in Islamabad, while US Vice President JD Vance will not attend.