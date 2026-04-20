IN BRIEF: What is known about powerful earthquake off Japan’s coast

TOKYO, April 20. /TASS/. A tsunami warning for waves up to three meters high was issued in Japan following a powerful earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean east of the coast of the northeastern Tohoku Region, authorities reported.

TASS has compiled the key information known at this time.

Earthquake magnitude

- Seismologists at the Japan Meteorological Agency have raised the estimated magnitude of the earthquake in Japan to 7.7.

- Initially, they had estimated it at 7.4.

- The risk of powerful tremors as strong as the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that occurred east of Japan’s northeastern coast will persist for a week. A Japan Meteorological Agency spokesperson issued this warning during an emergency press conference.

Tsunami threat

- A tsunami warning has been issued for the coasts of the northeastern prefectures of Iwate, Aomori, and Miyagi, as well as the southern part of Hokkaido.

- Tsunami waves 70 centimeters high reached Iwate Prefecture's coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

- According to NHK, tsunami waves were recorded 5-20 kilometers from the coast.

Consequences

- There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

- According to operator TEPCO, no abnormal situations were detected at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant or at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant following the earthquake, the Kyodo news agency reported.

- According to NHK, there were no abnormalities at the Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture either.