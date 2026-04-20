Russia promises to help overcome Middle East crisis through UN Security Council

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia intends to contribute to overcoming the Middle East crisis in part by bolstering work at the United Nations, said State Secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov.

"We intend to contribute to overcoming the Middle East crisis through the intensification of work at the UN Security Council. In particular, on the issue of applying the similar coordinated approach to ensure freedom of navigation in all transport arteries of the world's oceans, including in the Strait of Hormuz," he told the III All-Russian Municipal Forum "Small Motherland - the Strength of Russia," which is being held at the Rossiya National Center.

Ivanov also said that Russia welcomes all mediation efforts aimed at advancing the settlement process in the Middle East. "The Russian initiative to resume dialogue on the creation of a collective security system in the Persian Gulf zone with the participation of all interested regional states with the support of international mediators is also aimed at solving this problem," the deputy minister added.