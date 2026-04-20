Kremlin believes premature to expect change in European sentiments toward Russia

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers it premature to speak of any shift in the overall European attitude toward Russia, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether the victory of Rumen Radev’s coalition in Bulgaria and other recent developments could signal a potential "thaw" in Russia-Europe relations.

"I think it is too early to draw any broad conclusions about a shift in the climate across Europe. After all, we are hearing statements of a very different nature coming from Brussels," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He added that Moscow is nevertheless encouraged by remarks from Radev and several other European leaders about the need for pragmatic dialogue with Russia.