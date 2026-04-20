Progressive Bulgaria leads in parliamentary elections after 87% of ballots counted

SOFIA, April 20. /TASS/. The Progressive Bulgaria coalition led by former President Rumen Radev is winning the country’s early parliamentary elections, the Central Election Commission reports after counting 87.23% of ballots.

As of 9:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT), the Progressive Bulgaria won 44.564% of the vote. The bloc of parties We Continue the Change and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition received 13.455% of the vote, the coalition of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) and Union of Democratic Forces - 13.311%, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - 6.083%, and the Revival party - 4.381%.

The early parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria on Sunday. Representatives of 14 political parties and 10 coalitions competed for 240 seats in the 52nd National Assembly.