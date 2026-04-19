Slovak PM says supports Ukraine’s accession to EU, but Kiev is not ready for that

BRATISLAVA, April 19. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he supports plans for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, but thinks that Kiev is not yet ready for that.

"Ukraine is absolutely not ready for joining the European Union," he said on a video posted on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to Fico, that country must comply with the requirements for candidates for the EU membership.

He once again called for the soonest ceasefire in Ukraine. In his words, a peace agreement should be signed on conditions acceptable for that country.