US not serious about conflict settlement by posing threats to Iranian vessels — Araghchi

RABAT, April 20. /TASS/. US forces’ threats to Iranian vessels and Washington's illogical demands on Tehran confirm the American frivolous attitude towards resolving the situation in the Persian Gulf, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Threats to Iranian ports and vessels, as well as Washington's illogical demands, prove that the United States is not serious about a settlement in the region," Araghchi said in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Iranian top diplomat added he believed that "the contradictory stance and violations of the ceasefire regime on behalf of the United States speaks for America's ill intentions."

Araghchi stressed that his country "will resort to all available capabilities to protect its interests and national security."

At the same time, he confirmed "the continuation of negotiations to maintain peace and security in the region."