MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,495 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,495 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 145 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 305 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 480 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 315 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 30 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Iskriskovshchina, Kondratovka, Mezenovka and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Bologovka, Volchansk and Grigorovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 145 personnel, three motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Boguslavka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka, Novosyolovka, Yampol and Yatskovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, an air defense radar, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 305 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 305 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Ivanopolye, Konstantinovka, Pazeno, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk and Cherkasskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 305 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and a 152mm Giatsint-B artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 480 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of eight mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Annovka, Belitskoye, Grishino, Zolotoy Kolodez, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Petrovka, Rodinskoye and Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 480 personnel, a tank, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and three pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novogrigorovka, Novonikolayevka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 315 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 11 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 30 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Primorskoye, Stepnogorsk and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 30 Ukrainian army personnel, five motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian energy sites, assault boat assembly workshop in past day

Russian troops struck energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and an assault boat assembly workshop over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, a workshop for the production of assault boats, a site for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 134 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 97 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 87,502 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,314 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,095 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,010 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.