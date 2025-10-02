Russia to respond 'Appropriately' to Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia will respond "appropriately" if US-made Tomahawk missiles are delivered to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked how Russia would react to such potential developments, he said: "Appropriately."

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed on September 28 that the Washington administration was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine. According to him, the final decision on the matter will be made by US President Donald Trump.