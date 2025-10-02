Kremlin has no information about tanker detained near French shores

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information about oil carried on board of a tanker detained near French shores, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I do not know what this oil is, what its origin is. We do not have information about that. This is a commercial sale of energy resources," Peskov said.

Earlier, the French Navy stopped a tanker in the West of the country, on suspicion of violating maritime law. The office of prosecutor of Brest launched an investigation into the incident. The prosecutor’s office did not give any details about the alleged violations other than to say that the investigation is related to the possible "absence of justification of the national affiliation of the vessel or the flag" and "the refusal to obey."