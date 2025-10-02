If US does not need extension of New START, then Russia does not need it either — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. If the US does not need an extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), then Russia does not need it, either, President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai discussion Club’s plenary session, reiterating Russia's confidence in its nuclear shield.

"We know that there are people in the United States who say, 'We don't need any extension of the New START.' But if they don't need it, then neither do we," Putin said. "Overall, we're doing well. We're confident in our nuclear shield; we know what to do tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," he stated while discussing the New START issue and speculating on what would happen, if the US declined to extend it.

"No need for a New START extension? It’s fine with us," Putin remarked.

On September 22, Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires in February. However, he emphasized that this measure is only viable if Washington follows suit. There has been no response from the US yet.