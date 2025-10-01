IAEA reports that power supply to Chernobyl NPP restored promptly

VIENNA, October 1. /TASS/. Power outages that hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant have been promptly fixed, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"The site swiftly switched to alternate lines and power was restored, except for the New Safe Confinement (NSC), which covers the old sarcophagus built after the 1986 Chernobyl accident," the organization said on the X social network, citing its Director General Rafael Grossi.

Two emergency diesel generators are now supplying the NSC with electricity, the IAEA added.