MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian servicemen liberated Zatishye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

Krasnoarmeysk’s Gornyak and Shakhtyorsky districts were also liberated, the statement said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 1,340 troops.

TASS has compiled the main information about the special military operation progress over the day.

Liberated territories

The Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Zatishye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. "Battlegroup East units continue to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses. They liberated Zatishye in active operations," the statement said.

In addition, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the Gornyak and Shakhtyorsky districts in the city of Krasnoarmeysk. "Assault teams of the Second Army have completely liberated the Gornyak and Shaktyorsky districts of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and continue mop-up operations in the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the military pointed out.

Ukrainian troops encircled in DPR

Units of the Battlegroup Center repelled eight attacks by the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which were carried out with the aim of unblocking Ukrainian militants, the ministry said.

"Eight attacks by the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades and the 425th assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic aimed at relieving the encircled Ukrainian army’s group were repelled. Up to 35 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier were destroyed," the report noted.

In addition, the battlegroup mopped up 148 buildings in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Dimitrov.

"In the DPR town of Dimitrov, assault units of the 51st Army continue to drive the enemy out of the eastern, western, and southern districts of the city. A total of 148 buildings have been liberated. Over the past 24 hours, up to 250 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored personnel carriers, a pickup truck, and two field artillery guns were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area," the military said.

Ukrainian losses

The Ukrainian army lost about 1,340 troops in the special military operation zone in the past day, the ministry stated.

According to it, the enemy lost over 135 troops in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup North, up to 230 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup West, more than 235 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup South, over 425 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup Center, up to 245 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup East and over seven troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Moreover, Russian troops struck Ukrainian energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points for the Ukrainian army’s units and foreign mercenaries in 152 districts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Overall special military operation progress

Russian air defense forces shot down 345 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the statement said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 98,278 droness, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,216 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,619 multiple rocket launchers, 31,510 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 47,531 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry pointed out.