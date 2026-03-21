Ten people killed, 59 injured in fire at South Korean auto parts plant

SEOUL, March 21. /TASS/. A fire at an auto parts plant in the South Korean city of Daejeon has left 10 people killed and 59 others injured, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Firefighters are currently searching for four missing people, according to the report. A total of 170 workers were at the plant at the time of the fire. Emergency services plan to demolish the buildings already inspected and continue the search for the missing, the agency said, citing a South Korean official.

The fire broke out on Friday. Some 240 people were called in to extinguish the fire, using about 70 pieces of equipment.