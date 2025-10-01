Russia assumes rotating presidency of UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. Russia is assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of October.

Notably, October 24 will mark 80 years since the founding of the United Nations as the global body officially came into existence on that day in 1945, after the Soviet Union had submitted its ratification of the UN Charter, ensuring the necessary number of ratifications.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya will present the Security Council's monthly agenda at a press conference at the organization's headquarters.

In a month, the UN Security Council usually holds about 20 meetings on various issues. The UN security body reached a historical milestone in September, holding its 10,000th formal meeting since 1946, with the number of adopted resolutions approaching 2,800.

Restrictions against Iran were one of the main topics on the council’s agenda in September, and discussions may continue into October. In late September, the UN Security Council rejected a draft paper submitted by Russia and China that called for a six-month extension to Resolution 2231, which underpins the Iran nuclear deal. The United Nations' sanctions on Tehran came into effect on September 28, after the E3 (the United Kingdom, France and Germany) had triggered the snapback mechanism. Meanwhile, Russia pointed out that the reimposition of sanctions had no legal force as the snapback had been activated with violations.

Resolution 2231 will expire on October 18. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said earlier that all restrictions and regulations provided for in the document would no longer be relevant after that date.

Iran nuclear deal

In 2015, Iran, along with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resolving a crisis that had begun in 2002 amid Western accusations that Tehran was seeking nuclear weapons. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstated all sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran declared in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and restrict International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors’ access to the country’s nuclear facilities. However, the agency continued its inspections until the recent escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel.