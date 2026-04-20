Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,205 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 195 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 205 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 315 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 230 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 50 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Korenyok, Novaya Sech and Shostka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Ternovaya, Izbitskoye and Kolodeznoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot, six materiel depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolaipolye, Novosyolovka, Nikolayevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two National Guard brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Krasnopodolye, Svetloye, Belitskoye, Krasnoyarskoye, Grishino, Dobropolye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a field artillery gun that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka and Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka and Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Balabino and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two field artillery guns, 28 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces pound Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure and enemy deployment areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, workshops for the production and sites for the preparation of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 274 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 274 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs and 274 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 135,918 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,984 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,704 multiple rocket launchers, 34,541 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,812 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.