Spanish party asks government to leave NATO, break relations with Israel

MADRID, April 20. /TASS/. The Spanish left-wing party "Podemos" ("We Can") is calling for the country to leave NATO and break off relations with Israel, a party representative, Pablo Fernandez, stated at a press conference.

He supported Madrid’s idea of suspending the EU association agreement with Israel. "But that depends on the European Union," Fernandez added. If the kingdom's authorities want to do something that depends solely on them, he posited, then they need to "break economic, diplomatic, trade, and sports relations" with the Jewish state.

"I think it would be much better to create an anti-Trump front with concrete actions, which would be leaving NATO, which, as I say, is de facto an imperialist military organization led by [US President] Donald Trump," the party representative added.