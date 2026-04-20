Iran asks US to significantly ease sanctions, release $20 billion — TV channel

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are asking the US to significantly ease sanctions against the country, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the progress of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In addition, Iran is demanding the unfreezing of $20 billion of its assets, the TV channel noted.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. The US began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13.