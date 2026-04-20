One fatality, fire at seaport in Krasnodar Region: consequences of overnight UAV attack

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

One man was killed and another injured during a drone attack on the Tuapse seaport in the Krasnodar Region, which caused a fire, the statement noted.

TASS has compiled the key information on the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 20 (between 5:00 p.m. GMT on April 19 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on April 20), the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, the drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk and Krasnodar Regions, Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Consequences

- One man was killed and another was injured during a Ukrainian drone attack on the Tuapse seaport in the Krasnodar Region, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported.

- The injured man is receiving all necessary medical care.

- The drone attack caused a fire at the Tuapse seaport.

- The drone debris damaged windows in several buildings throughout the city, including an elementary school and a kindergarten, a museum, a church, an apartment building, and a gas pipeline.

- Emergency and special services are working at sites where the fragments fell.

- Tuapse district head Sergey Boiko reported on his Telegram channel that fire crews and rescue services are responding to all fires at the maritime terminal.

- Railway infrastructure at the Tuapse station was not damaged as a result of the overnight drone attack, the North Caucasus Railway reported on its Telegram.

- Transport infrastructure at the Tuapse seaport was damaged as a result of the drone attack, the regional Prosecutor’s Office told reporters.