Hungary not to approve EU’s loan to Kiev until it resumes oil supplies via Druzhba — PM

BUDAPEST, April 19. /TASS/. Hungary will not lift its veto on the European Union’s the 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine until it resumes oil supplies via the Druzhba, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said again.

"Through Brussels, we have received an indication from Ukraine that they are ready to restore oil deliveries via the Friendship (Druzhba - TASS) pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts its blockade of the €90 billion EU loan. Hungary’s position has not changed: no oil = no money. Once oil deliveries are restored, we will no longer stand in the way of approving the loan. The disbursement of the loan does not impose a financial burden or obligation on Hungary," he wrote on his X page.