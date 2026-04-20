Iran is investigating incident with Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, April 20. /TASS/. Iranian authorities are currently investigating the incident involving Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, during which shots were fired, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

"Regarding the incident you mentioned, our competent authorities are examining whether the shooting was carried out by our forces or not. The matter is under review," he stated during a press conference.

On April 19, India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways confirmed that two Indian vessels - the supertanker Samnar Herad and the bulk carrier Jag Arnav - came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz on April 18. Both vessels subsequently returned safely to the Persian Gulf, with no crew members injured.