Threat in nonproliferation, potential response to nuclear tests: senior diplomat’s remarks

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia is committed to the moratorium on nuclear testing but will respond in kind should the United States or other countries violate it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a meeting of the Trialogue Club International.

TASS has summed up his key statements

Moratorium on nuclear tests

Moscow maintains a strict commitment to the moratorium on nuclear testing: "Russia, for its part, maintains a strict commitment to the national moratorium on nuclear testing, declared back in 1990."

But if the United States or other countries violate this moratorium, Russia will respond in kind: "However, Russia will offer a proper and proportionate response should the United States and other counties conduct such tests."

Nonproliferation regime

An increasing number of US allies in Europe are considering developing their own nuclear capabilities: "Recent developments are deeply concerning, particularly the growing number of US non-nuclear allies that are considering the idea of acquiring their own nuclear capabilities."

"This is extremely provocative and destructive to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, especially given that it is happening without any visible objections from Washington or the European capitals of nuclear-armed countries.

The aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran threatens the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

Russia notes statements by the American side to immediately build up its nuclear arsenal above the limits of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and resume nuclear testing: "We note the absence of any signs of Washington’s readiness to take comprehensive efforts to reduce the conflict potential considering all the factors influencing strategic stability. At the same time, we have taken note of Washington’s stated readiness immediately to start building up its nuclear arsenal above the limitations of the New START Treaty and resume nuclear tests contrary to the provisions of the CTBT [Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty] ‘at the first order’ of the US president."

Transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Now that Moscow has lifted the veil on Western plans to supply Kiev with nuclear weapons components, it hopes this scenario won't come to fruition: We hope that the disclosure of this information by our respective agencies has made it possible to halt this dangerous operation at an early stage and nip it in the bud before it could develop further."

"Such a reckless and utterly unacceptable move would pose a critical threat to both our security and the non-proliferation regime, with far-reaching negative consequences."

Peaceful outer space

Outer space still be a weapons-free place: "We have not yet passed the point of no return in terms of keeping outer space peaceful, free from weapons and conflicts. And now, much depends on the international community’s urgent and coordinated actions."

Russia "will continue constructive efforts toward strengthening space security in the interests of entire humankind."