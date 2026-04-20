Iran will not agree to stop nuclear program, source says

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Contrary to the statements of US President Donald Trump, the Iranian authorities did not agree to halt their uranium enrichment program and will never do so, a source in Tehran told CNN.

Iran "will never accept" such proposals, the source said. The CNN news agency reported, citing its own sources, that the United States had previously offered Iran a 20-year pause in uranium enrichment. In response, Iran proposed a five-year term, but the US side rejected that offer.

Last week, President Trump stated in a phone interview with NewsNation that Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.