Trump considers Israel great ally of US, unlike other countries

WASHINGTON, April 19. /TASS/. Israel has demonstrated courage and bravery during the conflict with Iran and has proven that it can be a true ally of the United States, unlike other countries, US President Donald Trump stated.

"Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a great ally of the United States of America. They [Israelis] are courageous, bold, loyal, and smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to win!" the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

The US president did not specify which "others" disappointed the US during the conflict with Iran, but recently he has repeatedly criticized NATO countries for their lack of support. In particular, on April 17, the president stated that he had rejected an offer of assistance from NATO in the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, again calling the alliance a "paper tiger."

Earlier, in an interview with Reuters, Trump voiced his disdain for NATO and hinted at the possibility of withdrawing the US from the alliance. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the American president explained that he might reconsider US participation, citing NATO’s failure to support Washington in the Iran conflict. In that interview, Trump referred to NATO as a "paper tiger" and admitted that he has never held much genuine regard for it.