Seven of eight slain children in US Shreveport tragedy were shooter’s own — NYP

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Seven out of eight children aged between one and 14 that were reported to be killed during a shootout in the US city of Shreveport, Louisiana, on the morning of April 19 were the assailant’s own children, The New York Post reported.

According to US-based daily, the gunman was identified as 31-year-old US military veteran Shamar Elkins. The eighth child victim tried to manage an escape but was shot by Elkins. According to the KSLA TV channel, another child managed to escape by jumping off the roof.

"The children ranged in age from 1 to 14, officials said, and seven of the eight were Mr. Elkins’. He shot them execution style, according to a spokesman for the Shreveport Police Department," the New York Post reported.

Sunday morning shooting also resulted in gunshot wounds to the head of two women, with one of whom the suspect allegedly was in a relationship. One of them has been diagnosed with life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting spree, Elkins stole a car trying find a hide in a nearby town but was eliminated following a chase of police officers.

"After the shootings, the authorities said, Mr. Elkins took a car by force, and police officers pursued him. The officers opened fire and Mr. Elkins died," the New York Post added. "It is unclear if officers killed Mr. Elkin or if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."